DYK Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's love story began with a fling?

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2024

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been together since 1999.

Their love saga began on the sets on International Khiladi.

On Koffee With Karan, Twinkle Khanna once revealed that their relationship started with a fling.

She revealed that she had stepped out of a serious relationship and she just wanted to have a fling that lasted for 15 days.

That is when she met Akshay Kumar. But then they bonded well and the fling turned into a relationship.

However, they got married only because Twinkle Khanna lost a bet.

She was confident that her movie Mela would work well at the box office. But that did not happen!

She had a bet with Akshay Kumar that if Mela flopped she would get married to him.

In 2001, Akshay and Twinkle Khanna had a wedding in presence of a few people.

They have been happily married since then and have two kids - Aarav and Nitara.

