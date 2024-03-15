DYK, Alia Bhatt REJECTED these 6 films with biggies like Prabhas, Aamir Khan and more?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024

Alia Bhatt is among the most bankable divas in Bollywood. She is versatile and loves to experiment. It is her birthday on March 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt has dished out some of the biggest films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and many more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has also starred in RRR - one of the highest grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. But DYK, she has rejected some biggies with big stars?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan's movie Thugs of Hindostan is one of them. Reportedly, before Katrina Kaif, Alia was offered the role of Suriya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She reportedly even rejected Prabhas' movie Saaho. The movie received negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Kiara Advani, allegedly, Alia Bhatt was approached for Shershaah. Reportedly, she couldn't take it up due to date issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, due to height issues, Neerja went to Sonam Kapoor instead of Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt was offered Raabta with Sushant Singh Rajput. But later Kriti Sanon was roped in.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again was reportedly offered to Alia Bhatt. But since she could not take it, the movie went to Parineeti Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next for Alia Bhatt is a movie called Jigra. It is going to be a hard-hitting film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Poacher actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya's Top 10 best performances to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More