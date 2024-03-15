DYK, Alia Bhatt REJECTED these 6 films with biggies like Prabhas, Aamir Khan and more?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Alia Bhatt is among the most bankable divas in Bollywood. She is versatile and loves to experiment. It is her birthday on March 15.
Alia Bhatt has dished out some of the biggest films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and many more.
She has also starred in RRR - one of the highest grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. But DYK, she has rejected some biggies with big stars?
Aamir Khan's movie Thugs of Hindostan is one of them. Reportedly, before Katrina Kaif, Alia was offered the role of Suriya.
She reportedly even rejected Prabhas' movie Saaho. The movie received negative reviews and tanked at the box office.
Before Kiara Advani, allegedly, Alia Bhatt was approached for Shershaah. Reportedly, she couldn't take it up due to date issues.
Reportedly, due to height issues, Neerja went to Sonam Kapoor instead of Alia Bhatt.
If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt was offered Raabta with Sushant Singh Rajput. But later Kriti Sanon was roped in.
Before Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again was reportedly offered to Alia Bhatt. But since she could not take it, the movie went to Parineeti Chopra.
Next for Alia Bhatt is a movie called Jigra. It is going to be a hard-hitting film.
