DYK who is Gullak fame Shanti Mishra aka Geetanjali Kulkarni?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Indian actress Geetanjali Kulkarni was born in 1973 as Geetanjali Moreshwar Sherikar and has appeared in both Hindi and Marathi films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has won multiple accolades, including two Filmfare OTT Awards and two Filmfare Awards Marathi.

She has acted in numerous plays, the most well-known of which is Piya Behrupiya, a hilarious Hindi adaptation of Tweltfh Night.

Geetanjali Moreshwar Sherikar, born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India in 1973, is a National School of Drama graduate (1996).

In the world of film, Kulkarni triumphed as one of the main characters in the highly regarded picture "Court," which won multiple accolades.

Gullak, Geetanjali Kulkarni's cherished web series, is returning with a new season.

In Shreyansh Pandey's Gullak 4, she portrays the character of Shanti Mishra, following the life of a middle-class Mishra family living in a small village.

Since the beginning of Gullak, the veteran actress has played a crucial role, and viewers have found great relatability in her role.

