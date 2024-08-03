DYK who is Tara Sutaria's boyfriend, know all about him

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2024

Tara Sutaria, a Bollywood actress, is said to have fallen in love once more.

There were rumors concerning Tara Sutaria's romantic life following her casting in multiple roles, including Marjaavan and SOTY 2.

She was associated with actor Tiger Shroff by some, and Sidharth Malhotra by others.

However, the actress did not address or refute these rumors. It has now been disclosed by insiders that she may be dating an OTT star.

She has allegedly been dating actor Arunoday Singh for more than 18 months.

Actor Arunoday Singh is well-known and has a respectable fan base.

They reportedly became close because they both loved painting, and they now turn to one another for comfort.

Tara's family knows about Arunoday and loves him. A source brought up.

