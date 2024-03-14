Ed Sheeran to Marshmallow: Top 9 International artists to perform in India in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
50 Cent: Known for singles like "Candy Shop" and "In Da Club," the renowned American hip-hop musician will play in Mumbai as part of his Final Lap Tour.
Armin van Buuren: As part of the Sunburn Arena tour, the seasoned DJ-producer and A State of Trance founder will make a comeback to India.
Timmy Trumpet: From December 28 to December 31, Sunburn, Goa will have a headline performance by the Australian producer, trumpeter, and dance music performer.
Marduk: It has been reported that the Swedish black metal band Marduk will arrive in Bengaluru, India, on September 23.
Eric Nam: As part of his House on a Hill World Tour, the pop musician from South Korea who was born and reared in America will visit India in 2024.
TesseracT: The beloved British progressive metal band will play three dates in India in 2024, including dates in New Delhi/Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru on April 26, 27, and 28.
Richie Hawtin: The techno music icon and British-Canadian DJ will make a return trip to India in November to attend the DGTL Festival in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
With his upcoming performance in Mumbai in March, Ed Sheeran's visit to India has already generated a lot of media attention.
Marshmallow will next light up the stage for the fans during the Sunburn Holi Tour.
