Educational qualifications of Malaika Arora and other family members will leave you surprised
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 12, 2024
Anil Arora aka Anil Mehta, father of the Arora sisters was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, Punjab, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian got divorced from her husband but was staying with him for some time now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora completed her secondary education at Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She pursued her college education at Jai Hind College, Churchgate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Arora completed her secondary education at Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shakeel Ladak, husband of Amrita Arora is a rich businessman in the construction industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Arora's elder son Azaan is 13 years old and is studying in school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rayaan is Amrita Arora's younger son is also styduing in school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan completed his schooling at Delhi Public School in New Delhi. He did a course in filmmaking at Hofstra University, Long Island, New York.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
