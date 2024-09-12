Educational qualifications of Malaika Arora and other family members will leave you surprised

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2024

Anil Arora aka Anil Mehta, father of the Arora sisters was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, Punjab, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian got divorced from her husband but was staying with him for some time now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora completed her secondary education at Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She pursued her college education at Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Arora completed her secondary education at Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakeel Ladak, husband of Amrita Arora is a rich businessman in the construction industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Arora's elder son Azaan is 13 years old and is studying in school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rayaan is Amrita Arora's younger son is also styduing in school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan completed his schooling at Delhi Public School in New Delhi. He did a course in filmmaking at Hofstra University, Long Island, New York.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 interesting facts about Malaika Arora's song Chaiyya Chaiyya that you did not know

 

 Find Out More