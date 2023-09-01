Educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and others

Know all about the degrees held by the Ambani family members.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Mukesh Ambani

After BE in chemical engineering, Mukesh Ambani moved to Stanford Univ for an MBA. He dropped out to help in his father’s business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nita Ambani

The gorgeous Nita Ambani holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani

Daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani has reportedly done her graduation from Yale university and has an MBA from Stanford.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal reportedly holds an MBA from Harvard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akash Ambani

Isha Ambani's twin brother Akash Ambani holds bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University, USA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shloka Mehta Ambani

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta's reportedly holds a Law degree from London School of Economics and Political Science.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anant Ambani

The youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant holds a graduation degree from Brown University, USA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani's to-be wife reportedly went to NYU to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Politics and Economics. She reportedly also has International Baccalaureate Diploma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Ambani

Reportedly, Anil Ambani holds an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani

As per reports, Tina Ambani, a former actress, received a degree in arts from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Anmol Ambani

Anil and Tina Ambani's son Jai has studied at Warwick Business School for bachelor’s degree in science (BSc).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Anshul Ambani

Their second son Jai has reportedly completed his business management from NYU Stern School Of Business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani turn perfect glam queens for Tira event; check Top 10 pics

 

 Find Out More