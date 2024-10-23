Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family will leave you stunned
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 23, 2024
A look at education qualification of Bachchan family.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completed her schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir High School in Mumbai and pursued a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture.
Navya Naveli Nanda studied at Fordham University in New York City and has a Bachelor's degree in Digital Technology & UX Design.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda attended Modern School, New Delhi and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.
Agastya Nanda has studied at Sevenoaks School in London.
Amitabh Bachchan did his schooling from High School & College in Allahabad.
He has a Bachelor in Science degree from Kirori Mal College in Delhi.
Jaya Bachchan completed her schooling from St. Joseph's Convent School, Bhopal and has a Bachelors in Arts degree from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.
Abhishek Bachchan completed his schooling from Aiglon College in Switzerland.
He took admission in business administration at Boston University.
