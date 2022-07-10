Dashing Bollywood stars in Pathani

Many actors have proved that they look amazing in a Pathani. Check out the pictures of Bollywood stars here...

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in all the clothes including Pathani.

Salman Khan

Salman looks like a perfect pathan in this Pathani.

Aamir Khan

Simple and sweet, Aamir Khan's pathani look impresses.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn looks dashing in a pathani.

Akshay Kumar

From suit to pathani, Akshay can look good in all the clothes.

Shahid Kapoor

Isn't Shahid Kapoor looking hot in this pathani.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan plus pathani plus the perfect attitude!

