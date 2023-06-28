Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan and family's most precious Eid moments
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Actress Kareena Kapoor gave her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated Eid.
Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photo as she posed with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Saif's sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan along with actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also part.
Kareena was seen posing with her sisters-in-law.
Kareena Kapoor Khan once on Eid took to her social media space and gave fans a glimpse at the 'perfect family picture'.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan had once also posed with her step brothers.
Kareena with the entire family on Eid.
Kareena once celebrated Eid with her good buddy Namrata Zakaria.
Pataudi khandaan are real posers.
Kareena's sister Soha was also a part of the celebration.
Saifeena in the past had celebrated Eid in the Pataudi house.
Workwise Kareena's next movie is The Crew.
