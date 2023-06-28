Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan and family's most precious Eid moments

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Actress Kareena Kapoor gave her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated Eid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photo as she posed with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif's sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan along with actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also part.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena was seen posing with her sisters-in-law.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan once on Eid took to her social media space and gave fans a glimpse at the 'perfect family picture'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan had once also posed with her step brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena with the entire family on Eid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena once celebrated Eid with her good buddy Namrata Zakaria.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pataudi khandaan are real posers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena's sister Soha was also a part of the celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saifeena in the past had celebrated Eid in the Pataudi house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workwise Kareena's next movie is The Crew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Lust Stories 2, Top 10 web series on OTT that are about human desires and intimacy

 

 Find Out More