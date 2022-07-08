Eid Ul Adha 2022 fashion

Today and tomorrow, Eid Ul Adha 2022 is being celebrated in India. So, if you want to be at the top of your Eid fashion game, taking style tips from the likes of Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and more Bollywood actresses is a great place to begin…

Russel D'Silva

Katrina Kaif

You can keep it chic and modern like Katrina Kaif.

Sara Ali Khan

Or you can keep it floral and dreamy and breezy like Sara Ali Khan

Nora Fatehi

Or you can opt for a heavy traditional look like Nora Fatehi

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi also dishes out major ethnic goals with this attire.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is another one dishing out rich, ethnic goals.

Alia Bhatt

Or, finally, you can just opt to keep it sweet and simply with minimalistic style like Alia Bhatt has.

Parineeti Chopra

Going for a fusion ensemble like Parineeti Chopra’s is also not a bad bet.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha puts an even better spin on the fusion angle.

Sonam Kapoor

Or you can completely traditional in major Anarkali mode like Sonam Kapoor has.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, too, shows us how to slay it like an Anarkali.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Bonus: if you wish for a couple theme, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set the right example.

