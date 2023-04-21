Top 10 Indian movies on OTT platforms to watch during Eid Ul Fitr 2023

Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr by watching some of the best Bollywood movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Amazon Prime Video)

This a perfect family drama to watch with family on a festive day.

Dil Chahta Hai (Amazon Prime Video)

A best road trip movie based on three friends. This is ideal watch with cousins and friends.

Raazi (Netflix)

An undercover RAW agent marries in a political family of Pakistan to get valuable information.

Soorarai Pottru (Amazon Prime Video)

A young man from village dreams to launch airline service but he must overcome obstacles.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Netflix)

Another family entertainer that can be watched with family on a holiday.

Lagaan (Netflix)

Villagers accept Britisher's challenge of a cricket match in reward of not paying tax for the next three years.

Padmaavat (Amazon Prime Video)

Alauddin Khalji declares war after his obsession with Queen Padmavati

Kahaani (Netflix)

Vidya Balan travels to Kolkata from London to search for her husband and all clues leads her to dead end

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Netflix)

Who can get over this iconic romance drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol?

Bajirao Mastani (Netflix)

This is an epic historical love story of Bajirao and Mastani.

Eid Mubarak

We wish viewers enjoy these movies and have a joyous Eid Ul Fitr.

