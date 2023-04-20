Eid ul Fitr 2023: Top 10 soulful Bollywood songs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

Kun Faya Kun

A.R. Rahman’s music in this song from Rockstar will transport you to another world.

Noor-e-Kuda

It is a perfect medley of Adnan Sami’s voice and almighty in a song from My Name Is Khan.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri

This Bajrangi Bhaijaan song is a must have for your Eid playlist.

Khwaja Mere Khwaja

This is one of the best Sufi song from Bollywood movie Jodha Akbar.

Ali Maula

Eid celebrations is incomplete without this song.

Mubarak Eid Mubarak

Wish Eid Mubarak by singing this Salman Khan song

Maula Wa Sallim

This special track from OK Jannu will send you prayers straight to Allah.

Yoon Shabnami

This lovely song from Saawariya celebrates the occasion of Chaand Raat.

Piya Haji Ali

When we talk about Eid another song that comes to our mind is Piya Haji Ali.

Eid Ka Din Hai

Eid Ka Din Hai is a best song to play on Eid.

