What makes Disha Patani glow like that? Find out...Source: Bollywood
Disha believes in cleansing and hydrating her skin and prefers soft cleanser and oil or moisturizer for the same...Source: Bollywood
Disha's secret to glowing skin is hydration. The actress drinks loads of water...Source: Bollywood
Being a part of the entertainment industry make-up is a must. However, Disha believes less is more and hence cuts down on it...Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani loves to mask her skin with a peel-off mask to help rejuvenate it...Source: Bollywood
Disha believes in challenging her body to keep fit. She swears by Yoga which helps rejuvenate not just body but also mind...Source: Bollywood
Disha believes one has to be a picky eater which can help in cutting down the excess calories.Source: Bollywood
Disha loves almond based products be it hair oil, shampoo or conditioner...Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!