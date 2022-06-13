Disha Patani's beauty secrets revealed

What makes Disha Patani glow like that? Find out...

Shivani Pawaskar

Facial routine

Disha believes in cleansing and hydrating her skin and prefers soft cleanser and oil or moisturizer for the same...

Glow like princess

Disha's secret to glowing skin is hydration. The actress drinks loads of water...

Makeup

Being a part of the entertainment industry make-up is a must. However, Disha believes less is more and hence cuts down on it...

Swears by masks

Disha Patani loves to mask her skin with a peel-off mask to help rejuvenate it...

Fitness mantra

Disha believes in challenging her body to keep fit. She swears by Yoga which helps rejuvenate not just body but also mind...

Diet plan

Disha believes one has to be a picky eater which can help in cutting down the excess calories.

Hair care goals

Disha loves almond based products be it hair oil, shampoo or conditioner...

