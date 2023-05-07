Top 10 Bollywood films where the lead heroine died

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

In Baaghi 2 Disha Patani commits suicide when she feels helpless finding her missing daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara Sutaria is killed by her lover Sidharth Malhotra in pressure of local gangsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor is murdered by Ritesh Deshmukh in Ek Villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asin is killed by a criminal kingpin in Ghajini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mawra Hocane aka Saraswati in Sanam Teri Kasam dies of her illness is really heartbreaking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor is stabbed by her lover’s brother in Udta Punjaab

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tripathi dies in an accident in Masaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor decides to take their life when they know society will not accept their love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati puts herself to fire of death in Padmavat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty jumps off a building ending her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood suspense thriller movies on OTT

 

 Find Out More