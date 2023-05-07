Top 10 Bollywood films where the lead heroine died
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
In Baaghi 2 Disha Patani commits suicide when she feels helpless finding her missing daughter.
Tara Sutaria is killed by her lover Sidharth Malhotra in pressure of local gangsters.
Shraddha Kapoor is murdered by Ritesh Deshmukh in Ek Villain.
Asin is killed by a criminal kingpin in Ghajini.
Mawra Hocane aka Saraswati in Sanam Teri Kasam dies of her illness is really heartbreaking.
Kareena Kapoor is stabbed by her lover’s brother in Udta Punjaab
Shweta Tripathi dies in an accident in Masaan.
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor decides to take their life when they know society will not accept their love.
Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati puts herself to fire of death in Padmavat.
In Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty jumps off a building ending her life.
