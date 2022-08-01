Inside pictures of Disha Patani's house

Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani owns a lavish house which looks classy.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani's house has a white decor

Disha Patani's white decor in the interiors of her house looks minimal.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani's bedroom

Disha Patani's bedroom has a butterfly shaped wall sticker abover her bed.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani's wooden floors

Disha Patani has a spacious balcony that features wooden flooring.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani's seating area

Disha Patani has a cozy seating area with a comy sofa chair.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani's sea-view facing house

The actress has a breathtaking sea view from her house.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani's living room

Disha Patani's living area features white marble flooring.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

