Tara Sutaria is an oomph queen 

Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria is one helluva gorgeous beauty. Let's have a dekko at some of her hottest looks ever...

Shivani Pawaskar

Tara in a bodycon

Tara Sutaria is the newest addition in Bollywood, having made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. She loves fashion, singing and more. Tara loves bodycon outfits too. 

Tara in a power suit

Just like there's a shade of red for every girl out there, there's also a power suit for every girl. Here's Tara Sutaria in a red power suit. She looks HOT!

Tara as doll

Tara Sutaria looks like a futuristic doll from some amazing universe or parallel dimension. 

Tara being a hippie 

Tara Sutaria is nature lover. Here are some of her beachy looks from her vacay. She looks sooo pretty and hot at the same time. 

Tara in backless 

Here's Tara Sutaria in a backless shimmery golden gown. Tara is a show-stealer and knows how to make heads turn for sure. 

Beauty in back - Tara 

Here's Tara channelling her inner vintage beauty. She looks super pretty in this black ensemble with a thigh-high slit.

Tara flaunts her midriff 

Uff! Someone call a fire brigade. Tara Sutaria is setting screens on fire. The Ek Villain Returns actress is super hot, ain't she? 

Tara - the girl next door

Tara Sutaria gives a lot of girl-next-door vibes but is PHAT in real life. Do you agree?

Thanks For Reading!

