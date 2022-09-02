Tara Sutaria’s traditional lehengas are too good to miss

Tara Sutaria has the best lehenga collection in the industry. Check it out

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Blowing the blues away

Tara stuns in a navy blue lehenga set. The leaf design of lehenga makes it look prettier

Source: Bollywood

White wonders

Tara brings out her best in the white lehenga with silver work

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful in blue

Tara and blue together are a deadly combination

Source: Bollywood

Blue baby

Tara Sutaria is all set for the festivities and we can sense it

Source: Bollywood

Heart eyes

The work on Tara’s lehenga add more shine to her personality

Source: Bollywood

Mesmerizing

The view of Tara Sutaria in lilac lehenga set is something we wouldn’t miss

Source: Bollywood

Pretty in pink

The lady in pink is a stunner in every sense

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sidharth Shukla’s most viral statements on Bigg Boss 13 that made him everyone’s hero

 Find Out More