Disha Patani loves corset outfits; here's proof

Ek Villain Returns hottie Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring with her corset outfits.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani is a babe

Disha Patani pulled off a shimmery blue bodycon corset outfit and looked fab.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani is a hottie

Disha Patani looks sensuous and sexy in this corset top.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani slays in white

Disha Patani wore a white corset top with maroon trousers.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani stole the show

Disha Patani oozes oomph in a blue strapless corset top.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks classy

Disha Patani picked a white bustier style corset top paired with blue jeans.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani loves black

Disha Patani wore a black corset top with black denim.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani slays in style

Disha Patani wore a vibrant shade and looked elegant.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: B-town hotties who own the best feather outfits

 Find Out More