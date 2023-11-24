Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving and more Top 10 horror slasher movies to stream on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Thanksgiving directed by Eli Roth is a recently released American horror slasher movie.
Us (Prime Video): Doppelgangers terrorize a family on vacation.
Happy Death Day (Netflix): A college student relives her murder repeatedly.
Child’s Play (Netflix): A possessed doll goes on a murderous rampage.
A Nightmare on Elm Street (Prime Video): A killer stalks teens in their dreams.
Hush (Netflix): A deaf woman confronts a masked killer in her isolated home.
Final Destination (Netflix): People escape death but can't evade it for long.
Cabin In The Woods (Prime Video): Friends in a remote cabin uncover dark secrets.
You’re Next (Netflix): A family gathering becomes a fight for survival.
Scream (Netflix): A slasher flick parodying horror movie clichés.
