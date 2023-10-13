Elle Beauty Awards 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday and other divas light up the red carpet

Elle Beauty Awards 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday and other actress set the red carpet on fire as they turn up in stunning gowns

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar

The Thank You For Coming actress wore a black corset gown to the event

Surveen Chawla

The actress chose a gown in the odd combo of black and bubblegum pink

Divya Khosla Kumar

The actress chose a Santa Claus red risque gown for the awards

Vijay Varma

The Jaane Jaan actor came in a plaid coat with matching trousers

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shimmered like a disco ball in her silver fitted gown

Alaya F

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput looked gorgeous in her black gown with hair in soft waves

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday settled for a black voluminous gown for the do

Shanaya Kapoor

What do you guys think of Shanaya Kapoor's outfit?

Saiee Manjrekar

The actress wore a black gown with cut outs for the event

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh looked pristine in a white gown with tulle

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a neon pink gown for the occasion

