Elvish Yadav’s friend spills the beans of what happens at his parties
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav recently stirred up a controversy regarding his connections with the snake venom case.
5 people were arrested for allegedly supplying snake venom in rave parties and it just so happened that the party was organised by Elvish Yadav.
He also gave the police station a visit for an interrogation regarding the same on 7 November.
So, what really happens in parties organised by Elvish Yadav, is it really women, drugs, snake venom or something else?
Aajtak interviewed Elvish’s close friend DG Immortals who revealed the truth around what happens in those parties.
DG Immortals is Elvish’s close friend and they have collaborated together to create songs like Systumm, etc.
In the interview the artist stood tall with his friend Elvish and denied the rumours regarding the case saying, there is no reason for him to do that.
Immortals stated that Elvish earns more than enough and he doesn't need to sell snake venom at rave parties.
Recalling his previous outings with Elvish, he stated that their parties are like any other average Delhi parties, they eat, enjoy and leave and that’s about it.
DG also said that he talked to his friend about the case and he said that it's normal for him to get into controversy over false claims and the truth will come out soon.
He mentioned that they do not use drugs, or invite international women, snake venom is a far cry.
