Emergency, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more Top 10 upcoming new movies and their release dates
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and more hits the theatres on January 25.
Sidharth Malhotra's action drama Yodha is slated to release on March 15.
The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu is releasing on March 22.
Devara that has Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead is releasing on April 5.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that brings Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar together is releasing on Eid, April 10.
Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi is releasing on June 14, 2024.
Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan and helmed by Kabir Khan is releasing on June 14.
Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is clashing Singham Again. There's great excitement for both films and this box office clash will be worth witnessing.
Singham Again, a Rohit Shetty film, releases on August 25. It has Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more.
Welcome to the Jungle that brings back Akshay Kumar to the franchise is expected to release in December this year.
