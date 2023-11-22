Emmy winner Vir Das, Kapil Sharma and other most popular Indian comedians you should follow

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Vir Das just won an Emmy for his work in Vir Das: Landing. The comedian-actor is considered a pioneer in the world of comedy. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vir Das began stand-up comedy at Hotel Taj Palace’s Shahjahan Hall years ago. He is also an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. His show is now going to be released on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anubhav Singh Bassi is a very popular comedian who made his Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Upmanyu will leave you rolling in laughter. He is very good with his words.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zakir Khan, the sakt launda is very famous all over the globe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kenny Sebastian and his skits are well-known among stand-up audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Dua won the first Comicstaan and also appeared in the Comedy Premier League. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urooj Ashfaq rose to fame with Queens of Comedy where she was one of the finalists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Considered India's Tina Fey, Sumukhi is best known for her hilarious sketches. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaneez Surka will leave you rolling in peals of laughter and tears. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prashasti Singh was one of the top three of Comicstaan. Her sketches are very good. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya was one of the top 10 contestants in Comicstaan. Her vlogs and reels are just too hilarious. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Squid Game 2 and more Top 9 movies, web series about deadly life games

 

 Find Out More