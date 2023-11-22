Emmy winner Vir Das, Kapil Sharma and other most popular Indian comedians you should follow
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Vir Das just won an Emmy for his work in Vir Das: Landing. The comedian-actor is considered a pioneer in the world of comedy.
Vir Das began stand-up comedy at Hotel Taj Palace’s Shahjahan Hall years ago. He is also an actor.
Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. His show is now going to be released on Netflix.
Anubhav Singh Bassi is a very popular comedian who made his Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Abhishek Upmanyu will leave you rolling in laughter. He is very good with his words.
Zakir Khan, the sakt launda is very famous all over the globe.
Kenny Sebastian and his skits are well-known among stand-up audiences.
Rahul Dua won the first Comicstaan and also appeared in the Comedy Premier League.
Urooj Ashfaq rose to fame with Queens of Comedy where she was one of the finalists.
Considered India's Tina Fey, Sumukhi is best known for her hilarious sketches.
Kaneez Surka will leave you rolling in peals of laughter and tears.
Prashasti Singh was one of the top three of Comicstaan. Her sketches are very good.
Aishwarya was one of the top 10 contestants in Comicstaan. Her vlogs and reels are just too hilarious.
