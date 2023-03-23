Emraan Hashmi birthday special: Top 10 interesting facts about the actor

Emraan Hashmi will turn a year older tomorrow. On his special day we have made a compilation of the most interesting facts of the star which is totally unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Debut movie

Emraan made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's thriller movie Footpath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Footpath

Emraan was seen opposite Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan's role in Footpath

The actor essayed the role of a gangster in his first movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan's marriage

The actor married Parveen Shahani with whom he was in a relationship for 6.5 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan's marriage ceremony

Emraan and Parveen got married as per Islamic rituals and had an Islamic wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan's son

The actor has a cute son named Ayaan Hashmi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Bhatt connection

Meherbano Mohammad Ali was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali's who was the mom of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan's uncles

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are the uncle's of Emraan and he is their nephew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Education

Emraan did his schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai and then from Sydenham College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt connection

Emraan's cousins are Alia Bhatt, Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fighter: Deepika Padukone's top 10 character details as an air force officer

 

 Find Out More