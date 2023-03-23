Emraan Hashmi birthday special: Top 10 interesting facts about the actor

Emraan Hashmi will turn a year older tomorrow. On his special day we have made a compilation of the most interesting facts of the star which is totally unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
Emraan made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's thriller movie Footpath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan was seen opposite Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor essayed the role of a gangster in his first movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor married Parveen Shahani with whom he was in a relationship for 6.5 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan and Parveen got married as per Islamic rituals and had an Islamic wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has a cute son named Ayaan Hashmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meherbano Mohammad Ali was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali's who was the mom of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are the uncle's of Emraan and he is their nephew.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan did his schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai and then from Sydenham College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan's cousins are Alia Bhatt, Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!