Emraan Hashmi birthday: Top 10 iconic songs for your breakup to patch up parties

Emraan Hashmi has turned 44 today. He is known for his iconic songs that had great scenes. Here, take a look at some of his hit tracks for all mood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023
Everyone tried to do the index finger in the air step when alone in the room.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone tried to do the index finger in the air step when alone in the room.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi's chemistry was pretty amazing in this song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Himesh Reshammiya’s voice and Emraan's acting made everyone think about their crush and heartbreaks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have cried listening to this song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This iconic song still makes everyone emotional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you have had a heartbreak then this song is for you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to cry out a river then listen to this song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Woh Ajnabee from The Train was a party song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song gave Emraan the title of a serial kisser.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!