Emraan Hashmi birthday: Top 10 iconic songs for your breakup to patch up parties

Emraan Hashmi has turned 44 today. He is known for his iconic songs that had great scenes. Here, take a look at some of his hit tracks for all mood.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Jhalak Dikhlaja

Everyone tried to do the index finger in the air step when alone in the room.

Aap Ki Kashish

Everyone tried to do the index finger in the air step when alone in the room.

Kaho Na Kaho

Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi's chemistry was pretty amazing in this song.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Himesh Reshammiya’s voice and Emraan's acting made everyone think about their crush and heartbreaks.

Woh Lamhe

We have cried listening to this song.

Aadat

This iconic song still makes everyone emotional.

Juda Hoke Bhi

If you have had a heartbreak then this song is for you.

Toh Phir Aao

If you want to cry out a river then listen to this song.

Woh Ajnabee

Woh Ajnabee from The Train was a party song.

Bheegey Hont

This song gave Emraan the title of a serial kisser.

