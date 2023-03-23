Emraan Hashmi birthday: Top 10 most passionate kissing scenes from the Tiger 3 actor's film

Emraan Hashmi's birthday is tomorrow. He is known for his kissing scenes in movies. Here, take a look at his iconic love making scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
The actor bagged the title of serial kisser with his role opposite Tanushree Dutta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor hogged the limelight because of his hot kissing scenes with Mallika Sherawat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udita Goswami and Emraan's chemistry was fierce in this erotic drama film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan and Kangana Ranaut kissed for the first time and stunned all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan and Sonam Chauhan 's cute chemistry was totally unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan and Eesha Gupta's chemistry was something to watch out for.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan's kissing scenes with Jacqueline Fernandez was the best.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prachi Desai and Emraan's kissing scene had attracted the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His passionate kiss in Ishq Sufiyana to Vidya Balan was amazing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi's steamy kissing scenes with Sayali Bhagat and Geeta Basra was spine chilling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!