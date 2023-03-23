Emraan Hashmi birthday: Top 10 most passionate kissing scenes from the Tiger 3 actor's film

Emraan Hashmi's birthday is tomorrow. He is known for his kissing scenes in movies. Here, take a look at his iconic love making scenes.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

The actor bagged the title of serial kisser with his role opposite Tanushree Dutta.

Murder

The actor hogged the limelight because of his hot kissing scenes with Mallika Sherawat.

Aksar

Udita Goswami and Emraan's chemistry was fierce in this erotic drama film.

Gangster

Emraan and Kangana Ranaut kissed for the first time and stunned all.

Jannat

Emraan and Sonam Chauhan 's cute chemistry was totally unmissable.

Jannat 2

Emraan and Eesha Gupta's chemistry was something to watch out for.

​Murder 2

Emraan's kissing scenes with Jacqueline Fernandez was the best.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Prachi Desai and Emraan's kissing scene had attracted the limelight.

The Dirty Picture

His passionate kiss in Ishq Sufiyana to Vidya Balan was amazing.

The Train

Emraan Hashmi's steamy kissing scenes with Sayali Bhagat and Geeta Basra was spine chilling.

