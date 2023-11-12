Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 and other Top 9 more deadliest villains in the best Hindi spy films
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Pathaan's enemy Jim, John Abraham gave one of his best performances to date.
Ali Fazal fleshes out the character of Ravi Mohan as the villain of Khufiya.
Shadab Ali Farooqui, the leader of the sleeper cells, played by Freddy Daruwala was an interesting role to watch in the film Holiday.
Tahir Raj Bhasin, who played a villain in Force 2, demonstrated his preference for dark parts and his willingness to break stereotypes.
The 76-year-old Prem Chopra plays the villain Kazaan in the Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor film Agent Vinod.
The much awaited Tiger 3 will have Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist who is going to be against Salman Khan.
In the film Ek Tha Tiger, Samar Jai Singh portrayed Rabinder, a former R&AW agent who chose to join the ISI instead of staying on the same side.
Sajjad Delafrooz portrayed Abu Usman, the head of the ISC, an Iraqi terrorist organization, in Tiger Zinda Hai.
The big surprise in "War" was Tiger Shroff's villainous role. Tiger Shroff was given dual roles in the movie War.
