Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Deol and more menacing Bollywood baddies of recent times in films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
A movie is incomplete without a villain and some actors were brilliant in recent movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi was amazing playing Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi killed it in negative character in Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol had less screen time in Animal but stole the show playing a villain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham played an antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepak Dobriyal nailed the role of a menacing villain in Bholaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was impressive in Adipurush and Tanhaji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt never fails to impress in a negative role and managed to do the same in KGF 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh was amazing as Khilji in Padmaavat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Find out why Animal star Bobby Deol is called Lord Bobby
Find Out More