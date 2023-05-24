Engaging and full of twists OTT web series to watch if you loved Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Did you like Dimple Kapadia’s Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at crime drama shows like Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo which will keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the unversed, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about a matriarch who is the head of a drug cartel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is a must crime drama series that takes you througgh the dark world of the mafia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Agent Ek Haseena on Pocket FM is a gripping crime show that keeps you hooked till the end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya on Disney+Hotstar has a great storyline and great suspense.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games on Netflix shows the life of Mumbai's criminal underworld.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is a show filled with cynicism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz on Disney+Hotstar shows the life of a criminal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raktanchal on MX Player shows the criminal empire of Waseem Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is a show about the illegal racket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharavi Bank on MX Player if you are looking for an intense crime drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
