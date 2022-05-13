Here is a list of weird habits that your favourite Bollywood celebs have developed over the years now and their fans are unaware of it. Let's take a look.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan is not at all bothered about his hygiene. His ex-wife Kiran revealed that Aamir does not like to take shower regularly.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan tends to bite nails frequently. On several events, we have spotted Bebo biting her nails.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana is obsessed with oral hygiene. In an interview, the actor revealed that he loves to brush his teeth 7 to 8 times a day.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone likes to observe people at the airport and tries to figure out their stories.Source: Bollywood
John Abraham has a weird habit of shaking legs like all of us.Source: Bollywood
Preity Zinta is a homely person and loves to clean bathrooms. Well, this is one of her favorite activities.Source: Bollywood
Sunny Leone has revealed that she cleans her feet every 15 to 20 minutes regularly.Source: Bollywood
