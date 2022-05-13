Bollywood actors weird habits will leave you SHOCKED!

Here is a list of weird habits that your favourite Bollywood celebs have developed over the years now and their fans are unaware of it. Let's take a look.

Janhvi Sharma

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is not at all bothered about his hygiene. His ex-wife Kiran revealed that Aamir does not like to take shower regularly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan tends to bite nails frequently. On several events, we have spotted Bebo biting her nails.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is obsessed with oral hygiene. In an interview, the actor revealed that he loves to brush his teeth 7 to 8 times a day.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone likes to observe people at the airport and tries to figure out their stories.

John Abraham

John Abraham has a weird habit of shaking legs like all of us.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is a homely person and loves to clean bathrooms. Well, this is one of her favorite activities.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has revealed that she cleans her feet every 15 to 20 minutes regularly.

