Several Bollywood celebrities love vegan food and have stopped eating meat.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor has been a vegetarian for the longest time.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan decided to go vegan in 2015 and took the decision after his wife showed him a video about the common diseases caused by consuming animal products.Source: Bollywood
Jacqueline has been following meat and dairy free diet from several years now.Source: Bollywood
Kangana turned vegan in 2013. Prior to this, she was a non-vegetarian.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor was named the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's Person of the Year for 2018.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty Kundra loves healthy and organic foodSource: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt turned vegetarian in 2017 and gave up on meat.Source: Bollywood
