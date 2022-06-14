Actors who stopped eating meat

Several Bollywood celebrities love vegan food and have stopped eating meat.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has been a vegetarian for the longest time.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan decided to go vegan in 2015 and took the decision after his wife showed him a video about the common diseases caused by consuming animal products.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline has been following meat and dairy free diet from several years now.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana turned vegan in 2013. Prior to this, she was a non-vegetarian.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was named the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's Person of the Year for 2018.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra loves healthy and organic food

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt turned vegetarian in 2017 and gave up on meat.

