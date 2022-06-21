Tridha Choudhury, who was seen in Aashram season 3 treats fans with an amazing video of herself in a monokini.Source: Bollywood
Tridha took to her Instagram and posted a video in greyish monokini.Source: Bollywood
The actress burns the internet as she was seen taking a dip in the pool.Source: Bollywood
Tridha raises the temperature soaring with her hot avatar.Source: Bollywood
Tridha Choudhury oozes oomph and we cannot stop drooling over her beauty!Source: Bollywood
Tridha Choudhury's pictures and videos will set your heart racing.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!