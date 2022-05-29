Celebs whose love stories did not have a happy ending

Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood couples whose love stories were left incomplete and didn't have a happy ending.

Janhvi Sharma

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Salman Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were rumoured to be together, but then the actress parted ways from him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid have also dated each other for a long time. Both of them had a breakup during the shooting of Jab We Met.

Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship has been a complete film. Before marrying Ranveer, Deepika was with Ranbir.

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were rumoured to be together. Their love story didn’t last for a long time. Akshay got married to Twinkle around the same time.

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

It was on Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday that Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor got engaged. However, within a few months they announced that they are no more together.

