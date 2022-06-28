Actresses rock tie-dye outfits!

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and other Bollywood hotties who donned tie-dye outfits with much ease.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt wore blue tie-dye T-shirt with denim pants.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone donned tie-dye co-ord sets.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks lovely in this tie-dye sweater.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks adorable in colourful tie-dye pants.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in green tie-dye co-ord sets.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in pink-blue tie-dye sweater.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore blue tie-dye pants and looked lovely.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Archies star Suhana Khan shows off her love for black and we are enchanted

 Find Out More