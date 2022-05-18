Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the much awaited film which will release on May 20. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and many more in main roles. Here is a list of fees these actors have charged for the film!Source: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged Rs. 15 crore for the film.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani has reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for the film.Source: Bollywood
Rajpal Yadav has reportedly charged Rs. 1.50 crore for the film.Source: Bollywood
Actress Tabu has reportedly charged Rs. 1.5 crores for the film.Source: Bollywood
Rajesh Sharma has reportedly charged Rs. 20 lakhs for his role.Source: Bollywood
Amar Upadhyay has reportedly charged Rs. 30 lakhs for his role in the film.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Mishra has reportedly charged Rs. 70 lakhs for his role.Source: Bollywood
