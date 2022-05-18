From Karthik Aryan to Kiara Advani; here's how much actors have charged for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the much awaited film which will release on May 20. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and many more in main roles. Here is a list of fees these actors have charged for the film!

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged Rs. 15 crore for the film.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for the film.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav has reportedly charged Rs. 1.50 crore for the film.

Tabu

Actress Tabu has reportedly charged Rs. 1.5 crores for the film.

Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma has reportedly charged Rs. 20 lakhs for his role.

Amar Upadhyay

Amar Upadhyay has reportedly charged Rs. 30 lakhs for his role in the film.

Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra has reportedly charged Rs. 70 lakhs for his role.

