Alia Bhatt's upcoming films!

Brahmastra to Jee Le Zaraa and more Alia Bhatt's upcoming films will leave her fans surprised.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing space together in Brahmastra.

Brahmastra release date

Brahmastra film will release on September 9.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

Alia Bhatt's planning

Alia Bhatt will be reportedly complete shooting her remaining films and then take rest.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt marks her debut as a producer with Darlings. Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Verma will play main roles in the film.

Darlings release

Darlings will premiere on OTT platform this year.

Jee Le Zaraa

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will be reuniting for Jee Le Zaraa.

