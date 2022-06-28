Brahmastra to Jee Le Zaraa and more Alia Bhatt's upcoming films will leave her fans surprised.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing space together in Brahmastra.Source: Bollywood
Brahmastra film will release on September 9.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt will be reportedly complete shooting her remaining films and then take rest.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt marks her debut as a producer with Darlings. Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Verma will play main roles in the film.Source: Bollywood
Darlings will premiere on OTT platform this year.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will be reuniting for Jee Le Zaraa.Source: Bollywood
