Cannes 2022: Helly Shah exudes Princess Elsa vibe with her first appearance at the French Riviera

Another Indian Television actress walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022. It’s indeed a proud moment for the entire showbiz to see talents walking down the red carpet at the prestigious International Film Festival as Cannes. Helly Shah looked stunning as she made her debut at Cannes 2022 a couple of hours ago. The actress took to her social media handle and shared some pictures thanking everyone and expressing her feelings on making her debut.

Source: Bollywood