Best make-up looks of Cannes 2022!

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone and more Indian actresses who set the red carpet on fire with their perfect make-up looks at Cannes 2022!

Deepika Padukone's power-girl look!

Deepika's flushed cheeks and deep pink-red lip stick goes well with her outfit!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's matte look!

Aishwarya's clean mattee look with a tint of pink is simply perfect.

Cannes 2022: Helly Shah exudes Princess Elsa vibe with her first appearance at the French Riviera

Another Indian Television actress walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022. It’s indeed a proud moment for the entire showbiz to see talents walking down the red carpet at the prestigious International Film Festival as Cannes. Helly Shah looked stunning as she made her debut at Cannes 2022 a couple of hours ago. The actress took to her social media handle and shared some pictures thanking everyone and expressing her feelings on making her debut.

Hina Khan's brown-themed make-up!

Hina donned an off-shoulder gown with brown themed make-up look that blended well with her outfit!

Pooja Hegde's summer look!

Pooja's make-up had pink and copper undertones that went well with her outfit. Her minimal make-up look included a little blush on her cheeks.

Tamannaah Bhatia's boss lady look!

Tamannaah's make-up artist called this look as croissant and coffee.

