Several Bollywood celebs will set the Cannes 2022 red carpet on fire with their sizzling hot looks. From Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela and more actresses set jewellery trends.Source: Bollywood
Deepika sizzled in Sabyasachi's designer saree and completed her look with statement jewellery like headband, rings, chandelier earrings.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya is slaying and how. She donned a beautiful golden gown and paired it with neck diamond neck piece, ring and bracelet.Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah Bhatia makes jaws drop in a lime-green pantsuit with a purple bodysuit. She accessorized her look with gold hoops and subtle make-up.Source: Bollywood
Urvashi turned into a Disney princess as she dressed in a pristine off-shoulder ruffle white gown. She added glam to her by wearing stunning earrings.Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn in the black and white gown. She completed her look with minimal jewellery and opted for dangle earrings.Source: Bollywood
