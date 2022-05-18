Jewellery trends from actresses at Cannes 2022

Several Bollywood celebs will set the Cannes 2022 red carpet on fire with their sizzling hot looks. From Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela and more actresses set jewellery trends.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika sizzled in Sabyasachi's designer saree and completed her look with statement jewellery like headband, rings, chandelier earrings.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya is slaying and how. She donned a beautiful golden gown and paired it with neck diamond neck piece, ring and bracelet.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia makes jaws drop in a lime-green pantsuit with a purple bodysuit. She accessorized her look with gold hoops and subtle make-up.

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi turned into a Disney princess as she dressed in a pristine off-shoulder ruffle white gown. She added glam to her by wearing stunning earrings.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn in the black and white gown. She completed her look with minimal jewellery and opted for dangle earrings.

Source: Bollywood

