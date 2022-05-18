Jewellery trends from actresses at Cannes 2022

Several Bollywood celebs will set the Cannes 2022 red carpet on fire with their sizzling hot looks. From Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela and more actresses set jewellery trends.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood