Try these Bollywood actresses skin care routines to get flawless beauty just like them.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt beauty regime is basic but loves applying multani mitti face packs and also pressesice cubes on her skin.

Deepika Padukone

From using face rollers, sipping fruit juices to applying sheet masks, Deepika Padukone knows how to pamper her skin.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora secret for her everlasting beauty is various types of skin masks that she applies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessed with amazing skin and applies natural, homemade face masks.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja swears by spa days and loves to relax post her hard-work day. Sonam applies masks to have glowing skin.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas follows her mother’s home-made remedies along with body scrubs for her flawless skin.

