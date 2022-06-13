Try these Bollywood actresses skin care routines to get flawless beauty just like them.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt beauty regime is basic but loves applying multani mitti face packs and also pressesice cubes on her skin.Source: Bollywood
From using face rollers, sipping fruit juices to applying sheet masks, Deepika Padukone knows how to pamper her skin.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora secret for her everlasting beauty is various types of skin masks that she applies.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessed with amazing skin and applies natural, homemade face masks.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja swears by spa days and loves to relax post her hard-work day. Sonam applies masks to have glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra Jonas follows her mother’s home-made remedies along with body scrubs for her flawless skin.Source: Bollywood
