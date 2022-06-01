Bollywood stars who turned successful entrepreneurs by investing in startups

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and other stars who have shown off their entrepreneur side and invested in successful startups.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has invested in a FMCG startup called Epigamia.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has invested in a beauty brand called MyGlamm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to have invested in a Bangalore based startup.

Sunil Shetty

Sunil Shetty is said to have invested in healthcare startups.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reportedly invested in a D2C startup called Phool.co.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has reportedly invested in a Fintech startup.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has invested in almost 8 companies. MamaEarth is said to be one of them.

