Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood celebs' fav vacation places that will give you serious holiday goals.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan loves Dubai and this luxurious place is his favourite holiday destination.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves to visit Tuscany. Tuscany is an ethereal destination and its beauty lies in its rustic life.Source: Bollywood
Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover love to chill and enjoy their relaxed holidays in Goa.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt is head over heels in love with New York and there is nothing that you will not like about this beautiful city!Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh loves Switzerland and has often travelled to this stunning place.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!