Disha Patani owns the HOTTEST gym wear collection

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a fitness freak and often inspires others with her workout regimes. The gorgeous actress owns the hottest gym collections that will leave her fans breathless.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani looks stunning in this gym wear!

In this picture, Disha Patani donned a orange top paired with track pants.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani oozes oomph with her style

Disha Patani looks beautiful in black t-top paired with purple jacket and white pants.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani is ready for her kick-boxing session!

Disha Patani looks amazing in white t-shirt paired with short pants.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani oozes oomph with her style!

Disha Patani's candid picture acing kick-boxing will make you fall for her dedication.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani flaunts her abs!

Disha Patani flaunted her well-toned body in this gym wear.

Source: Bollywood

Disha Patani's drool-worthy picture will leave you sweating

Disha Patani never fails to make a style statement with her workout wardrobes and the above pic is the example of that.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Then and Now pictures of Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and more South superstars will set your hearts racing

 Find Out More