Transformation of Bollywood stars from their auditions

Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh and many others had to audition before bagging a film.

Janhvi Sharma

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was earlier a waiter in a restaurant in Hong Kong before he stepped into the world of acting.

Alia Bhatt

Reports state that Alia Bhatt auditioned for Wake Up Sid as well but couldn't get through.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma auditioned for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots. But was reportedly rejected. The picture is from the audition clip.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana first appearance on Television was as Roadies. From there, he went on to become a big star in Bollywood films.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani had to audition before she made it big in Bollywood. Her audition video is available on the internet.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez too had to go through auditions before she made it big in the industry.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff but not before giving an audition.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's hilarious audition video that had gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan

Among the top stars, a video of Shah Rukh Khan auditioning for Swades is available on the internet.

