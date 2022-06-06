Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh and many others had to audition before bagging a film.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar was earlier a waiter in a restaurant in Hong Kong before he stepped into the world of acting.Source: Bollywood
Reports state that Alia Bhatt auditioned for Wake Up Sid as well but couldn't get through.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma auditioned for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots. But was reportedly rejected. The picture is from the audition clip.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana first appearance on Television was as Roadies. From there, he went on to become a big star in Bollywood films.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani had to audition before she made it big in Bollywood. Her audition video is available on the internet.Source: Bollywood
Jacqueline Fernandez too had to go through auditions before she made it big in the industry.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff but not before giving an audition.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh's hilarious audition video that had gone viral on social media.Source: Bollywood
Among the top stars, a video of Shah Rukh Khan auditioning for Swades is available on the internet.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!