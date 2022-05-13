Checkout Bollywood's nastiest cat fights

Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who grabbed attention with their nastiest catfights.

Janhvi Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Bipasha Basu

During the shooting of Ajnabee, the fight between the two went so ugly that they slapped each other. The duo later never shared screen space together.

Madhuri Dixit-Juhi Chawla

The two worked together in Gulaab Gang, in one of the interviews, Juhi said that earlier also was she was offered several films with Madhuri but she rejected it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam replaced Ash in an elite beauty brand, she also called the former Miss World, 'aunty'. Later, we see Aishwarya refusing to walk the carpet with Sonam at Cannes.

Madhuri Dixit-Sridevi

The duo appeared together on the dance reality show, where Sridevi had arrived to promote her film.

Rekha-Jaya Bachchan

Well, we all know the reason behind the rift between Rani and Jaya.

Zareen Khan-Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi was unhappy as Salman Khan gave more importance to Zareen Khan.

Thanks For Reading!

