Bollywood actors who insured their body parts

Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia, John Abraham and other Bollywood stars have insured their body parts considering their value.

Janhvi Sharma

Priyanka Chopra

Reportedly, Priyanka has insured her pouty lips to preserve her unique smile.

John Abraham

Reportedly John has opted to insure his butt after he became a rage when he flashed it in Dostana.

Mallika Sherawat

Reportedly, Mallika had received an offer from an international insurance agency to insure her body for Rs 50 crore and she opted for it.

Amitabh Bachchan

Various reports have claimed that Amitabh Bachchan has insured his baritone voice so that no one could use it for any purpose other than him.

Neha Dhupia

Neha had once confirmed that she had received an offer from an American company that insured Jennifer Lopez's butt, to get her butt insured.

