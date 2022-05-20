Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia, John Abraham and other Bollywood stars have insured their body parts considering their value.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Priyanka has insured her pouty lips to preserve her unique smile.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly John has opted to insure his butt after he became a rage when he flashed it in Dostana.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Mallika had received an offer from an international insurance agency to insure her body for Rs 50 crore and she opted for it.Source: Bollywood
Various reports have claimed that Amitabh Bachchan has insured his baritone voice so that no one could use it for any purpose other than him.Source: Bollywood
Neha had once confirmed that she had received an offer from an American company that insured Jennifer Lopez's butt, to get her butt insured.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!