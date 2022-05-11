Here is a list of celebs who managed to remain good friends even after their break-up.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik and Sussanne ended their almost 12 years long marriage in the year 2013. They have set up co-parenting system and have made sure their kids Hrihaan and Hredhaan are not affected with their decision.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in July, but the two made sure to give their son Azad Rao a pretty normal environment of a family.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan decided to part wats after years of their marriage. But the two have decided to not let their decision affect their kid.Source: Bollywood
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani Akhtar decided to end their 15-year old marriage. But the two are still friends and are co-parenting their two daughters - Shakya and Akira.Source: Bollywood
The couple parted ways long ago, however, they did not let anything affect Sara and Ibrahim.Source: Bollywood
