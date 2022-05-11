These celebs managed to remain good friends even after their break-up

Here is a list of celebs who managed to remain good friends even after their break-up.

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their almost 12 years long marriage in the year 2013. They have set up co-parenting system and have made sure their kids Hrihaan and Hredhaan are not affected with their decision.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in July, but the two made sure to give their son Azad Rao a pretty normal environment of a family.

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan decided to part wats after years of their marriage. But the two have decided to not let their decision affect their kid.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani Akhtar decided to end their 15-year old marriage. But the two are still friends and are co-parenting their two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

The couple parted ways long ago, however, they did not let anything affect Sara and Ibrahim.

