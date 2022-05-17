Actors who demand unusual things before signing a film

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar among others have their own set of unusual demands that they place before signing a film. Take a look.

Janhvi Sharma

Hrithik Roshan

It is being said that Hrithik demands the best gym in the town and travels with a personal chef to maintain his chiselled body.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has one demand that his movies should be free of any intimate scenes and he will not kiss on-screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan demands that she gets only A-list Bollywood to star in the movie.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana doesn't entertaine people in person. She asks her personal assistant to manage all the queries without involving her.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay believes in spending time with his family which is the reason why never works on Sundays.

