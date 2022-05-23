Actors almost lost their life while shooting for their movies.

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and more actors almost lost their life while shooting for their movies.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan – Krrish

The actor was shooting for an action sequence using a cable wire and it came off and Hrithik down about 50 feet.

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan – Tere Naam

Reportedly, Salman had to walk on a railway track and he was so involved in the scene that he didn’t realize that there was a train coming from behind.

Source: Bollywood

Lara Dutta – Andaaz

There was a water sequence shot for a song in Andaaz film. Lara used to be scared of water but decided to risk it. The water current was high and Lara lost her balance and was drifting away. Akshay saved her.

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan – Coolie

In one of the action scenes of Coolie, Amitabh Bachchan was punched really hard by Puneet Issar. He was hospitalized for about 59 days.

Source: Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan – Kya Kehna

Saif Ali Khan lost control of the bike and was thrown off his ride. And he accidentally hit himself face-first on a huge stone.

Source: Bollywood

Sunny Leone – One Night Stand

Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani were shooting for a romantic scene in the sea. The tides were high and the two started drifting away from the shore.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Khakee

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to ride a jeep in Khakee and she lost the balance of the jeep and was thrown off it.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Kundrra-Kritika Kamra and more: Check out the MOST SHOCKING breakups of TV stars

 Find Out More