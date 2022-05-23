Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and more actors almost lost their life while shooting for their movies.Source: Bollywood
The actor was shooting for an action sequence using a cable wire and it came off and Hrithik down about 50 feet.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Salman had to walk on a railway track and he was so involved in the scene that he didn’t realize that there was a train coming from behind.Source: Bollywood
There was a water sequence shot for a song in Andaaz film. Lara used to be scared of water but decided to risk it. The water current was high and Lara lost her balance and was drifting away. Akshay saved her.Source: Bollywood
In one of the action scenes of Coolie, Amitabh Bachchan was punched really hard by Puneet Issar. He was hospitalized for about 59 days.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan lost control of the bike and was thrown off his ride. And he accidentally hit himself face-first on a huge stone.Source: Bollywood
Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani were shooting for a romantic scene in the sea. The tides were high and the two started drifting away from the shore.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to ride a jeep in Khakee and she lost the balance of the jeep and was thrown off it.Source: Bollywood
