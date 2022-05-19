Sara Tendulkar, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aryan, Anushka Sharma are fans of IPL and have been sported at the stadium cheering for their fav teams.Source: Bollywood
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore team in IPL 2022 match.Source: Bollywood
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the stadium watching Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in 2022.Source: Bollywood
Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was last seen cheering her team against Delhi Capitals.Source: Bollywood
Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma was seen supporting and cheering for her husband's side team in 2022.Source: Bollywood
Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic was seen at the stadium during Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match.Source: Bollywood
