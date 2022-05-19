Fans of IPL 2022!

Sara Tendulkar, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aryan, Anushka Sharma are fans of IPL and have been sported at the stadium cheering for their fav teams.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore team in IPL 2022 match.

Source: Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the stadium watching Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in 2022.

Source: Bollywood

Preity Zinta

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was last seen cheering her team against Delhi Capitals.

Source: Bollywood

Dhanashree Verma

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma was seen supporting and cheering for her husband's side team in 2022.

Source: Bollywood

Natasa Stankovic

Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic was seen at the stadium during Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela and more actresses set jewellery trends

 Find Out More